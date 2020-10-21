Buhari considers nationwide state of emergency

President Muhammadu Buhari is reportedly considering a declaration of national state of emergency to tame the escalating violence trailing the #EndSARS protests nationwide.

A senator disclosed that the president will convene a security meeting where a decision on state of emergency will be made.

It was learnt that during a meeting between President Buhari, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila last weekend, the issue came up.

He said the president was urged to stay action and allow governors handle it in their respective domains.

Section 305, Subsection (1) of the 1999 Constitution, states that a “President may by instrument published in the Official Gazette of the Government of the Federation, issue a proclamation of a state of emergency in the federation or any part thereof.”

President Buhari met with the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, yesterday. – The Sun.