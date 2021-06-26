Buhari extends APC Caretaker Committee’s tenure, approves timetable for party congresses

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the tenure of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The National Secretary of the party, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, in a statement issued Friday, said the president also granted the approval after detailed consideration of the progress report, the schedule of outstanding activities with regards to Congresses, the National Convention and the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

The Caretaker Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, on Friday presented a summary of the committee’s progress report to the president at the State House in Abuja.

The chairman was accompanied by other members of the committee, including Governor Isiaka Oyetola (Osun), Governor Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Abubakar Yusuf, Hon. Akinyemi Olaide, Mrs. Stella Oketete, Dr. James Lulu, Chief David Lyon, Abba Ali, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Mr. Ismail Ahmed and Akpanudoedehe.

The APC national secretary said by virtue of the extension, the tenure of the caretaker committees at each level from ward, local government, state and national will end immediately elections are held at their respective levels and its officers immediately take oath of office terminating with the National Convention.

He recalled that at its last meeting, the National Executive Committee (NEC) conferred on the committee the power of the National Convention which is in line with the powers provided in Article 13.3 of the party’s constitution.

Akpanudoedehe stated: “President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the review of the timelines available to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

“The president also approved the timetable for APC ward, local government and state congresses. Ward congresses will hold 24th July, 2021 followed by local government congresses on 14th August, 2021 and state vongresses on 18th September, 2021.”

Though the statement was silent on the specific number of months given to the committee as extension, but considering the timetable for the congress and convention, the committee will run the affairs of the party till December.

Akpanudoedehe noted that Buni informed the president that the committee had, during the period under review, led the party to contest in several elections and by-elections with an overall success rate of 95 per cent.

On the peace and reconciliation efforts, he said the chairman informed the president that the committee commenced its assignment on a desire to foster genuine reconciliation on solid foundation, by giving all issues and every aggrieved member fair hearing and objectively placing party interests above individual interests.

“I am pleased to state that the party is now more peaceful, more accommodating and more united with greater prospects than when we came on board,” Buni told Buhari.

The secretary stressed that the chairman notified the president that 14 aspirants indicated interest to contest the election through purchase of expression of interest and nomination forms, all of whom had been cleared by the Screening Committee as eligible to contest.

He added: “Among other achievements in the CECPCs administration of the party, the national chairman informed the president that the CECPC inherited liability of unpaid legal fee to the tune of N340 million, but successfully negotiated and brought down the fees to N179 million which is now fully paid.”

The secretary added that the chairman told the president that the committee had been very cautious and meticulous in making arrangements to conduct credible, transparent, flawless and generally acceptable congresses and convention for the party to produce a strong leadership that will enjoy the support, trust and confidence of all members.

“At all times, we have enjoyed the confidence of Mr. President and enjoyed your leadership. In developing the timetable for the congresses and convention, the support to conduct a credible election cannot be overemphasized. This will also justify the successes recorded and the status of the new APC that we have all dreamt of,” he said.