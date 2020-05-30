Buhari extends Dongban-Mensem’s appointment as acting Appeal Court President

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the appointment of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the acting President of the Court of Appeal by three months.

Buhari, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Hon. Justice M.B. Dongban-Mensem as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal with effect from June 3, 2020, for a further period of three months.

“This is pursuant to Section 238(4) and (5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

Justice Dongban-Mensem had taken over as the acting President of the Court of Appeal on March 5, when her predecessor, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, clocked the mandatory retirement age of 70.