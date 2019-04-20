Buhari extends Tanko Muhammad’s tenure as acting CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari, with the consent of the National Judicial Council (NJC), has extended Justice Tanko Muhammad’s tenure as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by another three months.

It was gathered that the NJC quietly conceded to Buhari’s request for the extension of the acting CJN’s tenure at its meeting held between Wednesday and Thursday.

The council, which is also chaired by Muhammad in acting capacity, did not issue a statement announcing its decision.

Muhammad’s first three-month acting tenure which started when he was sworn in on January 25 following the President’s suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the CJN, expires on April 25 (Thursday).

Buhari had appointed Muhammad in acting capacity without the input of the NJC, but section 231(5) of the Nigerian Constitution makes it mandatory that he must be recommended by the NJC before the President can re-appoint him to continue acting after the expiration of the first three months.

It was learnt that the President had written the NJC requesting the council’s consent to extend Muhammad’s acting tenure for another three months. – Punch.