Buhari felicitates with Abdulsalami at 79

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, as he celebrates his 79th birthday anniversary.

The President, in a release on Sunday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, joined family members and friends to celebrate with the former head of state, whose legacy of setting the country on the path of democracy and good governance, and passionate pursuit of peace continues to yield results.

President Buhari congratulated Gen. Abubakar for another age, appreciating his patriotism and visionary leadership style of always advocating unity, projecting maturity and wisdom on national discourse, and providing a rallying point for the future of the country.

He noted the goodwill that the former Head of State continues to attract to the country, both at national and international levels, particularly sacrificing his time and resources to reach out to individuals and institutions on the need to work for the growth of Nigeria.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will increase his wisdom, strength and give him longer life to keep serving the country.