Buhari, Gbajabiamila condole Wamakko over daughter’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday has expressed sadness over the death of Sadiya, daughter of Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

Sadiya died on Thursday and had been buried according to Islamic rites.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement quoted Buhari as describing Wamakko daughter’s death as “a rude shock.”

“Though death is no respecter of age, the loss of such a young woman in her prime is particularly touching and moving.

“I share the pain and grief of Senator Wamakko, I pray to Allah to comfort him and give him the fortitude to overcome this great loss of a dear daughter,’ the statement reads partly.

In the same vein, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, commiserated with Wamakko, over Sadiya’s death.

Gbajabiamila in a statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, said, “My heart and prayers go to the family of Distinguished Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko. It is painful losing one’s daughter. I pray that Allah (SWT) will grant her soul Jannatul Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear this huge loss.”