Buhari has disappointed Nigerians, says Pastor Bakare

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church in Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has disappointed Nigerians by not meeting their expectations they had when they elected him to office in 2015.

Bakare who was the running mate of Buhari in the 2011 presidential election, revealed this in an Instagram Live Chat with the popular journalist, Dele Momodu.

According to the cleric, he did not think his former political ally had changed, but Nigerians are now helpless in fighting for the country they want as they did during the military era.

Bajare said, “It is still the same President Buhari. In the midst of many competing interests and challenges, we all respond to things differently but as far as I know, the President is still himself, he is till Muhammadu Buhari.

“You can say power changes people but has power changed but is he making the best of the situation and the circumstance he has found himself in? You will be the one to answer that question.

“As far as I know and I have said it before, the expectations of Nigerians including the gentleman interviewing me and everyone who rose up at that time to say we need a breath fresh air by bringing President Buhari, I think whatever it is, the expectations have not been met and so, therefore there is a feeling of disappointment everywhere.”

The cleric, however, expressed optimism that things can still improve before 2023.

“I don’t pray that this will continue till 2023. If this continues till 2023, we are in a big problem,” he added. – The News.