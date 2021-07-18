Buhari has failed, we didn’t listen to Obasanjo – Oyinlola

Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former governor of Osun State, said Olusegun Obasanjo warned southern leaders in 2015 against endorsing Muhammadu Buhari for the presidency.

Oyinlola stated this in a recent interview with BBC Yoruba which was monitored by our correspondent.

He said: “Obasanjo warned that Buhari was not fit to govern Nigeria but we didn’t listen.

“We thought that since he was once a military Head of State, he would know how best to handle the insecurity that the country was faced with.

Oyinlola, who said that he played a critical role in the campaign that brought Buhari to power, said “But today, I’m saddened that none of the promises he (Buhari) made to us has been fulfilled, especially in the area of security.

“It was like Boko Haram would be forgotten within six months of Buhari’s becoming the President but till today the newspaper reports we read daily capture deaths and abduction of people. Already, parents are wary of sending their kids to school. Insecurity has not gone worse like this since 1999.

“Since we gained independence, and civil war, there’s no moment scarier than what we have now, Oyinlola added.

Oyinlola also revealed that one of the conditions tabled before Buhari, before he was elected, was restructuring.

Oyinlola said he was saddened that Buhari claimed not to understand “restructuring” when interviewed.

He said: “One of the policies we sold to the South was restructuring but it was shocking that in an interview, the President said he didn’t know the meaning of restructuring. May God forgive us and have mercy because this was contrary to what we envisaged.”

Oyinlola added that: “Our style of government before the military took over was federalism. In those days, the South-West, the South-East and the North did their own things separately and whatever resources they got, they sent to the centre. Education, electricity, water and the rest were provided by the regional governments and they were doing well for their people.

“But now, we can’t eat or drink until we get to Abuja. Buhari’s administration does not align with the rules that govern a democracy.

Oyinlola also accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of nepotism

“We are all one but when government’s policies, appointments and others tilt to one region of the country, there is no way other regions will not be disgruntled.”

“We are one in this country, but it’s sad that some people from certain tribes are being pampered and handled with kid gloves while others get unruly treatment. As it is now if we can’t progress together as a country, it’s better we go our separate ways.

“It is better that we go back to our own regional government; then little was expected from the Federal Government but now even state allocations are determined by the Federal Government. This style is no longer favourable to us; so, it’s better we go our separate ways.” – The News.