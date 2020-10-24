Buhari has ordered probe into Lekki shootings – Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a probe into the shootings of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said this during an interview on Arise Television on Friday.

Many people were injured when soldiers opened live ammunition on the #EndSARS protesters Tuesday night.

Despite public outcry and condemnations from foreign countries and international organisations, Buhari did not say anything about the shootings.

When asked about the silence of the president on Lekki shootings in his #EndSARS address, the minister said the president would speak after the outcome of a probe he had ordered.

He said, “For sure the president has ordered an investigation, he had a national security meeting yesterday.

“I can tell you that this is already ongoing because the president wants to have all the facts which will absolutely be made public.

“It is important to get all the facts right before we go forward, in this case, it’s going to be difficult to hide these facts because we live in a multimedia world and we have pieces of evidence and corroboration and I think it is important to get the facts right.

“I think that’s the path the president has towed and I am sure that when the facts are made available, this president – because he has integrity – will level with the Nigerian people about what happened on Tuesday in Lekki,” Dare said.

He explained that the Federal Government had accepted the demands of the protesters.

The minister said, “Previously, we just had lip service that SARS scrapped. For the first time, you have a presidential pronouncement that SARS has been dissolved followed by the inspector-general and then we saw quick steps thereafter.

“And I think when you look at what has happened in the past and the level of responsiveness and concrete steps, the whole five demands of the youth were wholeheartedly accepted by the president and he set up a process.”