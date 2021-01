Buhari hopes to work with Biden, Harris to tackle Boko Haram, others

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria is looking forward to working with new US President, Joe Biden and the Vice President, Kamala Harris.

Buhari, in a statement issued by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, warmly welcomed inauguration of Biden and Harris as President and Vice President of the United States of America on Wednesday.

He expressed hope that their presidency would mark a strong point of cooperation and support for Nigeria as well as the African continent.

Buhari congratulated the leaders, and entire country on the successful transition, which marked an important historical inflection point for democracy as a system of government and for the global community as a whole.

“We look forward to the Biden presidency with great hope and optimism for strengthening of existing cordial relationships, working together to tackle global terrorism, climate change, poverty and improvement of economic ties and expansion of trade.

“We hope that this will be an era of great positivity between our two nations, as we jointly address issues of mutual interest,” the President added.

“President Buhari and all Nigerians rejoice with President Joe Biden, sharing the proud feeling that the first woman elected Vice President of the United States has an African and Asian ancestry,” the statement said.