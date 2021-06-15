Buhari lacks power to impose open grazing on states — PANDEF

The Pan-Niger Delta Forum has again warned the Federal Government and groups such as the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, against conduct and utterances capable of making the already bad security situation in Nigeria worse than it is.

Elder statesman and leader of PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark, gave the warning at a media briefing in Abuja, on Monday.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari lacked the power to impose open grazing on state governments.

He said the people of the Niger Delta have watched with restrained patience the reckless and irresponsible utterances of a group of jihadists who have over the years threatened other Nigerians over grazing routes and rights.

Clark noted that the latest being the threat issued by a group of faceless anarchists who issued a warning to the Delta State Government and Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, to withdraw, within 72 hours, the decision against open grazing which was taken by the 17 governors of the south.

The elder statesman said, “The decision on open grazing and other decisions taken on national interest by the 17 Southern Governors received the full support of the people of Southern Nigeria, particularly the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo of the South-East, PANDEF of the South-South and the Afenifere of the South-West.

“The President has no power or authority to impose open grazing on state governments. Such illegal action which is a breach of the 1999 Constitution, will not be accepted and will be legally resisted at all costs.

“Therefore, any law banning open grazing by state governments is not only legal and binding but is unchallengeable and binding on any person or group of persons, including the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

“We will no longer tolerate hate and divisive statements targeted at deriding and insulting others, from these Fulani’s who believe Nigeria is exclusively theirs and other Nigerians are their subjects, and not their fellow citizens.”