Buhari, Lawan, APC governors, others congratulate Akeredolu on re-election

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and others on Sunday congratulated the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, on his re-election.

Akeredolu, candidate of the ruling APC, emerged victorious in the poll with 292,830 votes to defeat his closest contenders, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 195,791 votes and Ajayi Agboola of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) who had 69,127.

Buhari, in his congratulatory message, urged Akeredolu “to be humble and magnanimous in victory”.

Buhari’s message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled “President Buhari congratulates Rotimi Akeredolu on re-election as Ondo governor.”

The President was also quoted as advising Akeredolu to serve the people of the state better than how he did in his first term and commending the Independent National Electoral Commission for organising a credible election.

The statement read, “The President lauds the resounding victory of the governor at the election held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, noting that the votes garnered ‘show that one good turn surely deserves another.’

“He thanks the people of Ondo State for keeping faith with their governor, and the All Progressives Congress, noting that ‘the people know the person and party that truly serve them, and have spoken in clear voice and unmistakable terms.’”

Also, Senate President Lawan congratulated Akeredolu and the APC on the victory of its candidate at the election.

According to a statement by his media office, the Senate President said the triumph was well-deserved and heart-warming.

Lawan said, “By the outcome of this election, the people of Ondo State have spoken in a loud and unambiguous voice that the APC offers the best platform for the pursuit of their development goals and political aspirations.”

Similarly, Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, in a statement issued by his media aide, Kayode Fakuyi, described the election as “credible” and Akeredolu’s victory as “richly deserved”.

He also commended INEC and security agencies for the roles they played in the election, while urging Akeredolu to be magnanimous in victory.

Governors of Lagos, Ekiti, Kwara, Osun and Kogi states, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dr Kayode Fayemi, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Adegboyega Oyetola and Yahaya Bello respectively, in separate reactions, described Akeredolu’s re-election as victory for democracy and proof that the electorate reward good performance with votes.

According to a statement by Gboyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary to Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu’s success in the election is a validation of people’s acceptance of his administration, having impacted positively in their lives during his first term in office.

The governor, who is the Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for Ondo State governorship election, was quoted as saying at Akeredolu’s residence in Owo on Sunday that the “real winners at the end of the day are citizens of Ondo State because indeed they have re-elected a ‘talk and do’ governor”.

Also, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Fayemi, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, titled, ‘Fayemi congratulates Akeredolu on re-election’, also urged the APC leadership to build on the electoral success in Ondo State for future elections.

“To whom much is given, much should be expected. I have no doubt that the good people of Ondo State will witness a greater level of socio-economic, industrial and infrastructure development in Governor Akeredolu’s second term,” Fayemi added.

Similarly, AbdulRazaq said in a statement, “It is a deserving reward for his good works. The massive victory is a resounding vote of confidence by the people in his leadership in the past four years.”

A statement by Ismail Omipidan, spokesperson for Oyetola, described the victory as not only sweet, but one that was well deserved.

Oyetola, who said the outcome of the poll was a reflection the wishes of Ondo people, noted that he was confident Akeredolu would “continue to deliver the dividends of democracy” to the people of his state.

Bello, in his congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, described Akeredolu’s re-election for another four years in office as victory for democracy. – Punch.