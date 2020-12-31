Buhari meets Borno governor over insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met with the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

The meeting was held behind closed doors inside the President’s office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not many public, it was believed to have centred on the issue of insecurity in Borno State.

The state has remained the epicentre of activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

The governor did not speak with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

Also, the Presidency has yet to issue a statement on the meeting as of the time of filing this report.

Only on Saturday, at least three people were confirmed killed in one of the Borno communities in Hawul Local Government Area which was attacked by Boko Haram.

The insurgents reportedly destroyed schools, places of worship and other buildings during the attack on the four communities.