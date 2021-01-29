Buhari meets Sultan, NSCIA chiefs behind closed doors in Aso Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari met with members of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on Thursday behind closed doors at the Residential Villa, Abuja

Members of the NSCIA were led to the meeting by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

A statement later in the day said Buhari promised that his regime would not allow religious prejudice or partisanship to influence any of its decisions and policies.

He promised to be fair and just to all segments of society.

The statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, was titled “President Buhari warns against ethnic, religious prejudices.”

The President said, “The Federal Government will continue to promote religious freedom as it is a constitutional responsibility.

“I must thank the Muslim ummah for promoting inter-religious dialogue in the country. It is self-evident that if the country must work, we must continue to work together in spite of our ethnic, religious and political differences because Nigeria is our collective project.

“Accordingly, the Federal Government under my leadership does not and will not allow religious prejudice or partisanship to influence any of its decisions and policies. It is my solemn decision to be fair and just to all segments of society.”

Abubakar reportedly commended the President for the successes achieved so far in the North-East, calling on the government to deal decisively with the banditry that is raving the Northwestern States of Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and some parts of the North Central.

The NSCIA leader also appealed to Nigerians, particularly religious leaders to refrain from making inflammatory comments that tend towards sowing discord in the polity.