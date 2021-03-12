Buhari meets traditional rulers, assures on FG determination to fight criminality

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, met with the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria where he declared that security chiefs have received marching orders to go harder on criminals, including to shoot anyone found illegally with AK-47.

The Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria is co-chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said his administration has recorded appreciable successes in the North-East and South-South parts of the country.

“But what surprises is what is happening now in the North West where the same people, with the same culture are killing each other, taking their livestock and burning properties.

“As a result of that, we had a four-hour meeting of the National Security Council attended by the Ministers of Internal Affairs, Defence, Foreign Affairs, Service Chiefs, Chief of Defence Staff, the Inspector-General of Police and others and we gave clear instructions.

“One thing that got to the press which I read myself was that anyone with an AK-47 will be shot. This is because AK-47 is supposed to be registered and it is only given to security officials.

“We closed the borders for some years but the intelligence report I’m getting on a daily basis is that those who are conducting the abductions, the killings and so on are still not short of arms and ammunition,” he said.

The president expressed dismay on the attacks on police stations and killings of security personnel by criminals, warning that no investor will invest in a country that is unsafe.

Buhari also stressed the need for traditional rulers to use their roles and positions as bridge builders in each of their communities to complement government efforts at ensuring peace and security.

He appealed to them to deploy their reach and influence in the best interest of assisting the Government to root out those whose sole objective remains to cause trouble and destruction of livelihoods and families across the nation.

The President, who listened to various interventions from representatives of the traditional rulers from each of the six geopolitical zones, pledged that his administration would continue to support and work collaboratively with them to ensure peace and stability.

In separate remarks, the royal fathers stressed the need for the traditional institution to be assigned definite roles, particularly on peace and security, within the ambit of the Constitution as well as regular engagement with the National Assembly on multiple fronts.

Royal fathers who made interventions at the meeting included the Sultan of Sokoto, the Ooni of Ife, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Etsu Nupe, Alh. Yahaya Abubakar, King Jaja of Opobo, and Dr. Dandeson Douglas Jaja.