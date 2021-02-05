Buhari nominates Buratai, other former service chiefs as ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated all the service chiefs who were changed last week as non-career ambassadors.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday titled “President Buhari nominates Olonisakin, Buratai, Ibas, Abubakar, Usman as non-career ambassadors.”

Adesina said their names have been sent to the Senate for confirmation.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of the immediate past Service Chiefs to the Senate as non-career Ambassadors-Designate.

“In a letter to Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, President of the Senate, the President said: ‘In accordance with Section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five (5) names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.’

“The nominees are: Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (Rtd ), Lt Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (Rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd), and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (Rtd).

“The President urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the nominations.”