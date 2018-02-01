Buhari nominates Edward Adamu as CBN Deputy Governor

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mr. Edward Adamu for appointment as Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Adamu from Gombe State, replaces Mr. Sulaiman Barau, from Zaria, Kaduna State, who retired in December, 2017.

According to a statement on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, a letter has since been sent to the Senate seeking Adamu’s confirmation.

The statement read, “In accordance with the provisions of Section 8(1) (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007, President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu to the Senate for confirmation as Deputy Governor of CBN.

“This was contained in a letter dated January 26, 2018 to the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

“Mr. Adamu, from Gombe State, replaces Mr. Sulaiman Barau, from Zaria, Kaduna State, who retired in December, 2017.

“The nominee, who has spent 25 years in the CBN, was appointed in 2012 as Director of Strategy.

“He became Director, Human Resources in 2016, from where he was nominated as Deputy Governor.”