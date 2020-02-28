Buhari not committed to rescuing Leah Sharibu – Mother

Mother of Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi school-girl remaining in Boko Haram captivity, Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu, has doubted the commitment of the federal government, especially President Muhammadu Buhari to securing her release from Boko Haram terrorists.

Mrs. Sharibu, who spoke in an interview with the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London, said she has serious doubts Buhari was serious about securing the release of her daughter.

She however said she was in London to seek the assistance of the the British Government to free Leah from the terrorists’ captivity.

She is due to meet British Prime Minister on Leah’s predicaments.

According to Mrs. Sharibu in the interview monitored by our correspondent in Kaduna on Thursday, President Buhari did not contact their family until seven months after the abduction.

She also lamented after the President contacted her and sent three Ministers, assuring her that Leah was going to be released soon, there has been nothing else from the President.