Buhari, Obasanjo congratulate US President-elect Joe Biden

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Vice President Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States “at a time of uncertainty and fear in world affairs.”

The Nigerian leader said “your election is a significant reminder that democracy is the best form of government because it offers the people the opportunity to change their government by peaceful means.”

According to President Buhari, “the most powerful group are not the politicians, but voters who can decide the fate of the politicians at the polling booth.”

He noted that “the main benefit of democracy is the freedom of choice and the supremacy of the will of the people.”

According to him, “I am thrilled by the fact that you are an experienced politician who had served as Congressman for 40 years and a Vice President for eight years. This is a remarkable track record that gives us hope that you will add value to the presidency and world affairs.”

President Buhari also noted that, “with your election, we look forward to enhanced cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, especially at economic, diplomatic and political levels, including especially on the war against terrorism.”

The Nigerian leader also called on Mr. Biden “to promote greater engagement with Africa on the basis of reciprocal respects and common interests.”

Also, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump, as victory of ‘good over evil.’

Obasanjo was reacting to Biden’s victory in the US poll on Saturday, while congratulating the US president-elect and Kamala Harris for winning the poll.

The former president, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Kehinde Akinremi said he joined millions in the United States of America and in the rest of the world to rejoice with Biden and Harris.

“It is victory of good over evil and it is not victory for you and the people of America alone, but victory for most people of the world, majority of whom watch helplessly as the world that had been steadily and painstakingly built since the end of the Second World War was being pulled down.

“Not that the world was perfect and equitable but it was reasonably predictable with some measure of rule of law and respect for international agreements and treaties,” he said.

Obasanjo said Biden must restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world which has a very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world.

“I felicitate with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris as the first female Vice-President of the U.S. We in Africa are proud of her success.

“The first African-American President of the U.S., Barrack Obama, has Kenyan DNA in him and I am reasonably sure that the first African-American female Vice President-Elect of the U.S. will have some Nigerian DNA in her as most of those taken to the Caribbean from Africa went from Nigeria of today. Congratulations, once again, and please accept the assurances of my highest consideration,” he added.