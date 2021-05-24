Buhari phones Attahiru’s widow, says death of Army Chief, 10 others won’t be in vain

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening commiserated on phone with Mrs Fatima Attahiru and the wives of the other 10 military officers and soldiers over the death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru and others in the ill fated plane crash in Kaduna last Friday evening.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a release on Sunday evening, said the President in the course of the telephone conversation with Attahiru’s wife described late General Attahiru, as an outstanding soldier and an institution builder, who fought valiantly for Nigeria until he breathed his last.

President Buhari, who passed the condolence message to the spouses of the other 10 soldiers through COAS wife, hailed the sacrifices of the military men who lost their lives and the Armed Forces in general, saying Nigerians will continue to appreciate and support the fearlessness with which our courageous soldiers are confronting the threats facing the nation.

He gave the grieving spouses assurances that the nation will never forget the supreme sacrifice of their spouses, urging them to take solace in the surge of extraordinary feelings of emotions across regions, religions and tribes all over the country in appreciation of their sacrifices.

The President who had earlier given directives to the Defense headquarters and the Ministry of Defence to do everything a government can do to provide comfort and ease the hardships of the families of the deceased, prayed to Almighty God to repose their souls and grant their families the fortitude to bear the losses.

Mrs Attahiru, on behalf of the rest of the families thanked the President for the love and care he has shown to them.