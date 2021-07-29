Buhari pledges to increase education budget by 50% over two years

President Muhammadu Buhari in London, United Kingdom, on Wednesday pledged to increase the budget for the education sector by as much as 50 per cent over the next two years.

The assurance was contained in a document entitled, “Heads Of State Call To Action On Education Financing Ahead Of The Global Education Summit,” signed as a form of commitment at the ongoing summit in London.

“We commit to progressively increase our annual domestic education expenditure by 50 per cent over the next two years and up to 100 per cent by 2025 beyond the 20 per cent global benchmark,” he stated.

The summit, which is being co-hosted by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and the Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta, seeks to give opportunity for leaders to make five-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories.

As part of the heads of state from the GPE partner countries, President Buhari is to join his counterparts from four other African nations to brainstorm on the way forward for transforming education outcomes.

Other African leaders expected to participate are Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana; Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya; Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi and Faure Gnassingbé, President of Togo.