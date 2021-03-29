Buhari praises Tinubu for inspiring leaders, talents

President Muhammadu Buhari has poured encomiums on Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who will be celebrating his 69th birthday today.

In a birthday tribute, Buhari described Tinubu as a patriot and statesman, who has inspired many leaders and continues to nurture talents for the benefit of the country,

In the statement signed by Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media, Buhari joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its teeming members in congratulating the former Lagos governor.

He said Tinubu’s acumen and influence continue to resonate round the country and beyond.

Buhari also rejoiced with Tinubu on the 12th colloquium, scheduled to hold in Kano tomorrow.

He said the intellectual gathering has over the years turned into a veritable opportunity for discussing topical national issues, and harnessing ideas that will move the nation forward.

President Buhari said the theme of the symposium, “Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: Imperative of National Cohesion for Growth and Prosperity’’ reflects Tinubu’s patriotism and benevolence.

He said the issue is timely and will further bring harmony and well-being to everyone.

The President also acknowledged Tinubu’s role in forging stability in the APC, and advocating good governance.

The President felicitated with the family, friends and political associates of the astute politician, praying that God will grant him longer life, good health and more.

A colloquium to mark Tinubu’s birthday, will hold in Kano on Monday.

President Buhari is billed to give an opening remark at the virtual event.