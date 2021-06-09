Buhari presides over emergency security meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presided over an emergency National Security meeting at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Although the detailed agenda of the meeting is not available, it was expected to review the current state of insecurity in different parts of the country.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), were in attendance.

Also in attendance were Ministers of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (Rtd) and Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyema.

Also in the meeting wre the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amoo; and the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i; the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, and other presidential aides also attended