President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Buhari is presiding from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja with some members in attendance while others are participating virtually from their offices.

The meeting is holding amidst outcry over the shooting and killing of 78 protesting youths in Lekki, Lagos State, according to eyewitnesses.

Details later.