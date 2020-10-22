Buhari presides over security council meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over a meeting of the National Security Council at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting which started at about 11 am is holding amidst violence in parts of the country.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.); Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar are among those in attendance.

Also present are the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi; and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufa’i.