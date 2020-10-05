Buhari resists, warns against agitations to restructure Nigeria

The Presidency on Sunday warned that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari would not succumb to threat and undue pressure by some people clamouring for break-up of the nation.

The presidency, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Garba Shehu said the presidency responded to the recurring threats to the corporate existence of the country with factions giving specific timelines for the President to to do one thing or another or else, in their language, “the nation will break up.”

“This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the Covid-19 health crisis.

“Repeat: this administration will not take any decision against the the interests of 200 million Nigerians, who are the President’s first responsibility under the constitution, out of fear or threats especially in this hour of health crisis,” Shehu said.

According to the presidency, the President, as an elected leader under this constitution would continue to work with patriotic Nigerians, through and in line with the Parliamentary processes to finding solutions to structural and other impediments to the growth and wellbeing of the nation and its people.