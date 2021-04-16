Buhari returns after UK medical trip

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja from the United Kingdom (UK) 16 days after he left for a medical check-up.

The President left Nigeria on Tuesday, March 30 briefly after a security meeting with defense and intelligence chiefs, as well as other security sector managers.

The President’s aircraft touched on ground at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja around 4:45pm.

He is expected to resume official duties on Friday.

Those at the airport to welcome the president included the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambar; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammed Bello, and the National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno.

Others were Service Chiefs, acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, the Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi and other presidential aides.

The President, after a brief welcoming ceremony at the airport, boarded a presidential helicopter that conveyed him to the Presidential Villa.