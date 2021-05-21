Buhari returns to Abuja after France summit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday returned to Abuja from Paris, France, where he attended the African Finance Summit.

The NAF jet conveying the President and his entourage landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 3.52pm.

He was received on arrival by his Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; the acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, among other top government officials.

Buhari had on Sunday travelled to France, where he attended the Financing Africa Summit, held at Grande Palais Ephemere, on Tuesday, with the theme: ‘External financing and debt treatment’.

He also participated in bilateral sessions on the sidelines of the summit.

At the opening of the summit on Tuesday, the President urged European countries and global financial institutions to help reduce the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on African economies by restructuring debt portfolios and providing complete debt relief.

Buhari stated that many African states were in debt and the debt service suspension by the French government and the G-20 was not enough to salvage the situation.

