Buhari sacks Idachaba as NBC DG, appoints Shehu Ilelah

Professor Armstrong Idachaba, who has held forte since February 2020 as the helmsman of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has been removed.

In his place, President Buhari has appointed Mr. Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, a broadcaster, as the substantive Director-General.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the appointment in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

He said Mr. Ilelah’s appointment is for a tenure of five years in the first instance.

The statement did not indicate whether Idachaba has retired.

Idachaba has been acting as DG since February 2020, following the suspension of Ishaq Modibbo Kawu, the incumbent by Buhari.

Idachaba, who is from Sokoto state and will clock 60 in July was the Director, Broadcast Policy and Research in the commission, before when he was appointed.