Buhari sacks NDDC boss, Pondei, appoints interim administrator

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Effiong Okon Akwa as the new interim administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Akwa, according to a statement by the president’s media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, who is the acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Commission, will oversee the affairs of NDDC until the completion of the ongoing forensic audit.

Adesina said Akwa is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He said his appointment in that capacity had become imperative following the plethora of litigations and a recent restraining order issued against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC by a Federal High Court in Abuja