Buhari sacks NDDC boss, Pondei, appoints interim administrator

December 13, 2020 0

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Effiong Okon Akwa as the new interim administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Akwa, according to a statement by the president’s media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, who is the acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Commission, will oversee the affairs of NDDC until the completion of the ongoing forensic audit.

Adesina said Akwa is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and a solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

He said his appointment in that capacity had become imperative following the plethora of litigations and a recent restraining order issued against the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC by a Federal High Court in Abuja

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Buhari, Tinubu, others agreed South-West ‘ll produce 2023 presidential candidate –Balogun, Lagos APC chair

The Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, Mr Tunde Balogun, has disclosed that the founding fathers of the party had an agreement in 2014 that the South-West geopolitical zone will produce the party’s