Buhari, Saraki, Dogara in closed door meeting over Benue killings

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Sunday, held a closed-door meeting over the security situation in Benue, Taraba and other States in the country.

This was disclosed by the Presidency in a message posted on its Twitter handle, @NGRPresident.

According to the message, the meeting was at the instance of the President.

It said Buhari called the meeting to enable him to brief the National Assembly leaders of ongoing efforts aimed at restoring normalcy to troubled parts.