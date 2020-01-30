Buhari, security chiefs meet over growing insecurity

January 30, 2020 0

President Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those in attendance include the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar; Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rafa’i Abubakar; and the Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

Details to follow…

