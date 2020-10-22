Buhari, Security Heads meet in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting is yet to be made public, it may not be unconnected to the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality, especially the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, a unit of the Nigerian Police Force and the Tuesday night shooting of protesters at Lekki, Lagos State.

President at the meeting are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olanishakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Abas and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar.

Also present are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), the Director-General, Department of State Service, DSS, Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufa’i and the Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Recall that in the past two weeks, Nigerian youths have been on the streets in what is codenamed #EndSARS Protest against police brutality and extortion.

The protests had claimed some lives as hoodlums are said to have infiltrated the protesters, attacked the genuine protesters and burnt properties.

Police Stations have been reportedly burnt down. Vanguard