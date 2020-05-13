Buhari seeks Senate approval for 42 envoy-nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday asked the Senate to approve 42 nominees as career ambassadors.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read the President’s letter, and two others on the appointments into the board of the Law Reform Commission, and Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, during plenary session.

The ambassadorial nominees’ request was contained in a letter dated May 6, 2020.

The letter read, “In accordance with Section 171 (1),(2)(c) and Subsection (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed 42 names of nominees as career ambassadors-designate.”

The ambassadors-designate for confirmation are C.O. Nwachukwu, Abia; A. Kafas, (Adamawa); R. U. Brown, (Akwa-Ibom); G. A. Odudigbo, (Anambra); O. C. Onowu, (Anambra); Y. S. Suleiman, (Bauchi); and E. S. Agbana, (Bayelsa).

Others are B. B. M. Okoyen (Bayelsa); G. M. Okoko (Benue); A. M. Garba, (Borno); M. l. Bashir, (Bomo); M. O. Abam, (Cross River); A. E. Allotey, (Cross River); G. E. Edokpa, (Edo;) and A. N. Madubuike, (Enugu).

The list includes Adamu Lamuwa, (Gombe); Mr Innocent lwejuo, (lmo); M. S. Abubakar, (Jigawa); Y. A. Ahmed, (Jigawa); S. D. Umar, (Kaduna); A. Sule, (Kano); G. Y. Hamza, (Kano); N. Rimi, (Katsina); L S. Ahmed-Remawa, (Katsina); M. Manu, (Kebbi); l. R. Ocheni, (Kogi); l. A. Yusuf, Kogi; M. Abdulraheem, (Kwara); Mrs. W. A. Adedeji, (Lagos); and A. U. Ogah, (Nasarawa).

The list also has A. A. Musa, (Niger); N. A. Kolo, (Niger); S. O. Olaniyan, (Ogun); A. R. Adejola, (Ogun); E. Awe (Ondo); O. Aluko, (Osun); I. A. Alatishe, (Osun); V. A. Adeleke, (Oyo); M. S. Adamu, (Plateau); l. N. Charles, (Rivers); Z M. lfu, (Taraba); and B. B. Hamman, (Yobe).

The Senate, also on Tuesday, received President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for the confirmation of Prof. Jumai Audi as the chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

Members of the commission also presented for confirmation were Ebele Bernard Chima, South East; Bassey Dan Abia, South-South; and Mohammed Ibraheem, South-West.

The President also asked the Senate to confirm Diana Okonta (South-South); and Ya’ana Talib Yaro (North-East) as non-executive directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

The Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, moved a motion relying on order 1(b) of the Senate standing rules for the upper chamber to expedite action on the President’s request for the confirmation of the NDIC nominees.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, referred the confirmation request of the NDIC nominees to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Financial Institutions.

The committee, which was given two weeks to report back to the upper chamber, is chaired by Senator Uba Sani.