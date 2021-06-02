Buhari seeks Senate confirmation of Maj Gen Yahaya as COAS

President Muhammadu Buhari has formally written to the Senate seeking its confirmation of the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The president’s request letter, which was addressed to the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, was read at the resumption of Senate plenary on Tuesday.

President Buhari had last week named Major General Yahaya as COAS to replace Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru who died alongside 10 other military officers and men in an air crash in Kaduna last month.