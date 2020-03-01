Buhari sends condolences to Kano over death of Sanusi

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent messages to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, extending condolences over the death of Dan Iyan Kano, Ambassador Ado Sanusi.President Buhari said in the messages that he was shocked to learn about the death of the Ambassador.

In separate letters to the Governor and the Emir delivered by a delegation led by the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, President Buhari said, “I received the sad news of the death of Ambassador Ado Sanusi, an astute career diplomat.

Sanusi was a dedicated public servant who served very creditably as Nigeria’s Foreign Service Officer. He was a conscientious, competent, distinguished, patriotic and remarkable diplomat who served his country and immediate community with distinction. His great contributions will be remembered for many years to come.”Governor Ganduje extended profound gratitude to the President for sending the delegation.