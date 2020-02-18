Buhari sends delegation to Katsina over killings by bandits

A delegation sent by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has visited Katsina State to condole with the government and people over Friday’s killings by bandits.

Bandits had killed 31 villagers in the state.

His Chief of Staff, Mr Abba Kyari, led the delegation to Katsina, a State House statement by presidential spokesman, Mr Garba Shehu, said in Abuja.

The team was received by the Governor of the state, Aminu Masari, and the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmuminu Usman.

It said the delegation was sent by Buhari to commiserate with government, the people and get a full brief on the security situation in the state.

In a condolence message delivered by Kyari, the President commiserated with families of the 31 victims of the attack, praying that almighty God will comfort all of them and grant the departed rest.

Buhari assured the state government and Emirate Council that his administration would do whatever it takes to rid the country of bandits, terrorists and criminals.

The governor, who received the delegation shortly after his return from Batsari Council, regretted that the latest incident had marred seven months of unbroken peace in the state, following measures put in place by his administration.

Masari said the only enduring remedy to banditry was the provision of education, and he gave a strong assurance that education would continue to be a priority of the government.

The governor appreciated the President for sending a strong delegation to condole with the state.

On his part, the Emir thanked Buhari for sending the team to Katsina, urging the military and police to put more efforts in tackling the menace.

“We must go all out and spare no effort in tackling them. They are trying to destroy the country,’’ he added.

At the meeting, the heads of security agencies, military and police, gave their situation reports to the delegation, adding that Nigerian Air Force fighter helicopters, with night vision capability, will support the ground operation against bandits.

The delegation included Minister of Defence, General Bashir Magashi (reid.); Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi; Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; and Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i-Abubakar.