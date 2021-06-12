Buhari sends N895bn supplementary budget bill to Senate

The Senate has confirmed receipt of the N895 billion Supplementary Budget Bill from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, disclosed this after the closed-door screening of the Chief of Army Staff, Major General, Farouk Yahaya.

“The supplementary budget is before us and we will give it speedy consideration. What we have discussed is in camera and is all well and we are expecting a light at the end of the tunnel,” Ndume stated.

According to him, the President had promised that he would rejig security architecture, which he has done.

The National Assembly had in December last year passed the sum of N13,588,027,886,175 as 2021 budget.

Speaking with journalists after the screening session, the Chief Army Staff gave the assurance that the Nigerian Army would continue to do its best to tackle insecurity in the country.