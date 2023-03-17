President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the constitutional amendment allowing states in the country to licence, generate, transmit, and distribute electricity.

This was made known in a tweet by the presidential media spokesperson, Tolu Ogunlesi, on Friday.

He tweeted, “President #MBuhari has signed 16 constitution amendment bills into law. By this signing, State Houses of Assembly & judiciaries now have constitutionally guaranteed financial independence, while railways have moved from Exclusive Legislative List to the concurrent list.

“Another landmark change: By virtue of the presidential assent, Nigerian states can now generate, transmit and distribute electricity in areas covered by the national grid. (This) wasn’t allowed pre-amendment. This is genuine, realistic restructuring — through the constitution.”