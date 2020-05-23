Buhari signs order granting financial autonomy to state legislature, judiciary

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary.

According to Buhari, “Based on the power vested in me under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended), I, today, signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary.

“This administration will continue to do everything to strengthen the principles and practice of democracy and democratic governance in Nigeria.

“Based on this Order, where any State of the Federation fails to release allocations meant for the State Legislature and State Judiciary, the Accountant-General of the Federation shall authorise deduction of the money from source (Federation Acct Allocation) in line with.”