Buhari summons service chiefs to Aso Rock over insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari summoned his service chiefs for a meeting Friday at the State House, Abuja, over embarrassing reports of insecurity in the country.

As President, he has been the target of attacks by citizens, who blame him for not doing enough to protect Nigerians.

The latest embarrassment for his government was the kidnap of 20 students of Greenfield University in Kaduna on 20 April.

Five of the students have been killed by their abductors, who are demanding N800 million ransom.

The kidnap in Kaduna followed another in March, in the same state of the kidnap of 39 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation.

Ten of them have been freed. The parents of the remaining captives are getting impatient.

On Monday seven Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) were shot dead at their camp in Benue, by gunmen said to be herdsmen.

In a statement on Thursday night, Buhari promised to keep security, police and the armed forces on their toes to be on top of their act in troubled parts of the country.

But he also said the security will be more improved in the states, with everyone working together “because that is the foundation on which progress and prosperity can be achieved.” – The News.