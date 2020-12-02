Buhari thanks Nigerians for patience as economy wobbles

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday thanked Nigerians for what he called their patience as the nation continued to witness economic and other challenges.

He also thanked members of the organised labour for their “maturity and patriotism.”

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President spoke at the virtual unveiling of the National Gas Expansion Programme and National Auto-gas Roll-out Initiative at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The statement was titled “Economy: President Buhari appreciates Nigerians for patience, urges more use of gas as alternative to petrol.”

Adesina quoted the President as saying “Let me now express my deep appreciation to Nigerians for their patience, and organised labour for its maturity and patriotism as we collectively navigate these global economic and other challenges.’’

Buhari urged Nigerians to embrace the use of gas as an alternative to fuel.

He noted that the natural gas resources, which Nigeria is endowed with has hitherto been used sub-optimally as a result of a dearth of gas processing facilities and infrastructural connectivity for effective and optimal domestic utilisation.

The Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari, said from 2016 to 2019, the Federal Government had spent over N3tn subsidising the pump price of petroleum products particularly PMS, insisting that the subsidy regime did not benefit the masses that the President was passionate about.

He added that the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it impossible to continue with the onerous subsidy regime. – Punch.