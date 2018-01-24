Buhari, Tinubu, Akande in closed-door meeting after Obasanjo’s letter

…meeting unconnected to OBJ’s letter, says Tinubu

Barely few hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election, the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the former National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande are in closed-door meeting with the President.

The two APC Chieftains arrived the State House about 4pm and went straight to the residence of the President within the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that Asiwaju Tinubu and Chief Akande were absent at the last week’s dinner where President Buhari hosted APC leaders at the State House fuelling the speculations that all may not be well in the party.

Chief Akande in recent times has joined eminent Nigerians in the call for the restructuring of the country which appears to be running contrary to the position of the government.

The agenda for the meeting between the President and the two APC stalwarts was not known, but the Obasanjo’s letter may form part of the discussion.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, the media office of Asiwaju Tinubu said that the visit to Aso Villa was unconnected with former President Obasanjo’s letter.

“(Yesterday’s) visit by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande to the Presidential Villa was scheduled last week.

President Buhari periodically schedules talks with Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande, as he does with other Nigerians and APC figures, to discuss substantive issues pertaining to the governance of the country and matters concerning the party.

This visit was one such meeting. As such, the meeting had nothing to do with the statement of former President Obasanjo.

It is totally unconnected. At the time of the meeting, Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande were even unaware that President Obasanjo had released his statement”, the statement said.