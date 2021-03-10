Buhari to inaugurate N16bn NDDC office complex

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow inaugurate the N16 billion newly-completed office complex of the which work started in 1996.

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, announced this when he briefed newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The new NDDC office is equipped with facilities including hospital, banking hall, conference hall and restaurant.

Akpabio said the building which started in 1996 witnessed slow pace of work until 2019 when President Buhari committed to its completion.

“The road to completion of the over N16 billion NDDC office edifice started when I visited the building in 2019 and learnt that the project commenced 25 years ago in 1996.