Buhari, Uzodinma, God said I should withdraw my support for you – Fr. Mbaka

…God bless Nnamdi Kanu for courage to liberate his people

An Enugu based Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has offered special prayers and blessings to the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for his courage in the struggle for the emancipation of the Igbo people.

Speaking on the state of the nation at the Emene Adoration ground Wednesday Mbaka said:

“Sorry to go at this angle. It may interest you to know that up till today I don’t know who Nnamdi Kanu is. I have never seen him face to face. Look at my hand on the altar again.

“But I want to tell you something, wherever he is, may God bless him. Because if someone has risen up to shout that his people, his brothers are suffering is it a crime?

“May the Lord bless his courage. What is happening is heart rendering, it is nerve-wrecking, it is mind-blowing. Can our security Chiefs and leaders account to us how many Nigerians have died under one month to show that there is a leadership.

“It is either they are involved in it or they should stop it or what is happening will stop them. So, Buhari and Hope Uzodimma and those who want to fight should remember that there was a time God ask me to support them. But now God has asked me to withdraw and prophesy against them.”