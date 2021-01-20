Buhari will be remembered like Trump for damages done to Nigeria, U.S – Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has attacked President Muhammadu Buhari again, saying he would be remembered like outgoing American president, Donald Trump.

The former governor said Nigerians could not wait to see the end of the regime of President Buhari, just as Americans look forward to the exit of Donald Trump.

“Buhari will be remembered like Trump because it is obvious that he is the low budget Trump when damages done to their countries are compared, Fayose tweeted.

Fayose alleged further that everything has been destroyed under the watch of President Buhari.

“Everything that matters has been destroyed under the watch of Buhari. All the values that we share as a country – economy, security, human rights, rule of law, credible elections, and unity of the country have been destroyed.

President Trump will exit the White House on Wednesday morning shortly before the inauguration of Democrat Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

The outgoing American president’s policies during his tenure has been criticized by Americans and world leaders.

Trump during his reign was also impeached twice as the President by the United States House of Representatives.