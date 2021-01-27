Buhari will kick off APC registration February 2 – Party

President Muhammadu Buhari will on February 2, 2021, move to his home state of Kastina to kick start the planned nationwide registration of new members by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in the 19 Northern states, Letep Dabang, disclosed this in Jos on Tuesday during a meeting he had with state chairmen of the party in the 19 Northern state,

He said that APC was poised to achieve authentic data base for its members during the registration across the country in order to reposition the party for victory in 2023.

Letep, who is the chairman of the party in Plateau State, said the party had concluded all modalities to welcome new members into its fold, as well as revalidate its existing membership, adding that the clamour by Nigerians to join the APC necessitated the registration exercise.

Letep said “Nigerians have embraced the party and are always willing to support the party at all times .”

“Our party is set to welcome new members into our growing fold and this exercise will be done at the various poling units across the country,” he said

Letep enjoined members to avoid the enemies of the party who might want to hijack the registration exercise for their personal ambition .