Buhari wins African award for great leadership, road safety

President Muhammadu Buhari has been named winner of the 2021 Great Builder Super Prize for Trophée Babacar Ndiaye, taking over from Abdel Fattah al-Sissi of Egypt, who won the 2020 prize.

According to a statement from the African Development Bank (AfDB) on Friday, Buhari was named the winner during the inaugural Africa Road Builders Conference held on March 31 in Cairo, Egypt.

The trophy would be awarded on June 24 on the sidelines of the AfDB’s Annual Meetings.

Fattah al-Sissi received the award “for his personal leadership and for the efforts made to ensure road safety and the health of the population in the context of transport”.

However, the selection committee cited Nigeria’s efforts to improve road safety and air quality for road users.

It also commended efforts to obtain COVID-19 vaccines and for advancing major transport projects, especially in the rail sector that would ensure the optimal operation of roads and transport. – NAN.