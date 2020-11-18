Buhari won’t allow repeat of #EndSARS protest, says minister

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, on Tuesday said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has promised to do whatever it takes to forestall a repeat of the #EndSARS protests that rocked parts of the country recently.

Dingyadi disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of a meeting of the National Security Council presided over by the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister said, “Mr President assured Nigerians that he will do whatever it takes to ensure that a repeat of #EndSARS protests does not occur in Nigeria again.

“Mr President said all stakeholders will be involved in the process of maintaining peace in the country, particularly the youth, community leaders, traditional rulers, politicians, public servants and religious leaders.”

When asked if the President’s promise not to allow a repeat of EndSARS protests means his regime will be clamping down on prospective protesters, the minister replied, “What we are saying is that government will continue to dialogue, to listen and will continue to carry all stakeholders along in ensuring that there is no repeat of what happened that led to the destruction of a lot of properties, public and private, individuals in this country.”

Vice-President Yemi Osinabjo, relevant ministers and all heads of the nation’s security agencies attended the meeting with Buhari.