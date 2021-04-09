Buhari worries over rift in Jordanian royal family

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has given reason why he is very much disturbed in London, United Kingdom.

The president said he was disturbed over recent rift in the royal family of King Abdullah ll Bin Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Buhari, in a letter to King Abdullah ll Bin Al-Hussein, said he was glad that the rift has been resolved.

In the letter personally signed by him, Buhari said he felt much disturbed when he heard reports of the problem but felt reassured when he learnt that everything had been resolved amicably.

The letter reads in part: “While here in London taking a short rest, I was profoundly disturbed to read from international news agencies of attempts to destabilise the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

“Your exemplary leadership since ascending the throne has attracted worldwide admiration. Relations between Nigeria and Jordan have been excellent and I thank you for the part you have played in this relationship.

‘‘Your Majesty, I am much heartened that matters have now been resolved and I pray that the Hashemite Kingdom continues to not only remain peaceful, but also a major beacon of hope for the region under Your Majesty’s wise guidance.”

Buhari extended to the King the assurances of his highest personal regards.